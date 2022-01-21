PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
