PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

