Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PUM. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

PUM stock traded up €1.16 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, hitting €95.52 ($108.55). The company had a trading volume of 701,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.78. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

