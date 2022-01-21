PureVidz One Day Volume Reaches $181.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, PureVidz has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PureVidz has a market cap of $45,530.36 and $181.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . The Reddit community for PureVidz is https://reddit.com/r/pureVidz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PureVidz is a blockchain base video sharing platform. The native currency in the system is VIDZ, a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the algorithm. “

