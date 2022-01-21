PutinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $734,446.04 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $734,446.04 and $602.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.83 or 0.99991429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00093679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

