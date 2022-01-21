PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. PVH reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $97.75 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PVH by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

