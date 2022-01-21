Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

FAST opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

