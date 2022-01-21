Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.59 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.