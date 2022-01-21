Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BFC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. Bank First has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank First by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank First by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bank First by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

