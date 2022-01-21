Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

CFG stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

