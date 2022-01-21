Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

