Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By Truist Financial

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.