Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn ($2.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

