Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

