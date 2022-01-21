Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $787.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

