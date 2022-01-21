Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.