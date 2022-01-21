Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Boosted by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

