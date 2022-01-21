Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Raised by Analyst

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHCG. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

LHCG stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

