Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.08.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $348.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.66. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

