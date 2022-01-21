Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $81.71 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $223,410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 667,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.