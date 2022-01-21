Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.