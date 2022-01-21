Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

USB stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

