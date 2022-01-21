Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Raised by Analyst

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

