Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Reduced by William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shares of SHAK opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.90, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.