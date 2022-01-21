Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

