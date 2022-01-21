Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of TDOC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

