Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$35.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

