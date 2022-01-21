Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

