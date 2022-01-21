Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

XM opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

