Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 35098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of -17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

