Quant Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $118.82 or 0.00310807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $77.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.55 or 0.01131425 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

