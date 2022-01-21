Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 44,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on QST. ATB Capital increased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$37.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

