Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $172.30

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.30 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.26). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.26), with a volume of 15,831 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Quixant from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.30. The company has a market cap of £110.31 million and a PE ratio of 207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.