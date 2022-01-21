Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $383.01 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

