Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173,117 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

