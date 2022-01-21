Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

