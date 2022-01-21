Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Cap of $72.56 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00008361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $72.56 million and $12.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00068761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.89 or 0.07089951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.58 or 0.99929120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061182 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,813,511 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

