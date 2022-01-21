Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $649,118.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 37% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $36.93 million and $649,118.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

