Raise Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.