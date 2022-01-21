Rally Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Rally has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $593.10 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,683,628 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

