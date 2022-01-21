Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.25

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

