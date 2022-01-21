Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $146.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $146.50 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,725.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

