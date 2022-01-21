Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post $146.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

