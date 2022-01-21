Rari Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $270.91 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $270.91 million and $15.36 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $22.32 or 0.00061106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,179 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

