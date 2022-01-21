Rarible Price Hits $9.96 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Rarible has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00027249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,565,473 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.