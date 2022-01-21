RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €635.00 by Baader Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €635.00 ($721.59) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching €786.00 ($893.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €853.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €863.85. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

