Raydium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.36 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Raydium has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $344.63 million and approximately $71.36 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00011548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,865,870 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

