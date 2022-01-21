Raymond James Analysts Give good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) a C$1.50 Price Target

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE GDNP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.68. 319,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,809. good natured Products has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

