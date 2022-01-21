Raymond James Analysts Give Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) a C$24.00 Price Target

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) has been assigned a C$24.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Vecima Networks stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.50. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$12.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.55. The firm has a market cap of C$357.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.45.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
