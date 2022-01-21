Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

