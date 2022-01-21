Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,430 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $17,635,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TASK opened at $30.13 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

